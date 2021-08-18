THE WOODLANDS, TX - Incorporating The Woodlands to become its own city will be on the ballot this November. It is an important vote since The Woodlands businesses and residents will be affected by this vote. We started this series of political news articles to help residents familiarize themselves with how politics works in their own community. Since incorporating The Woodlands is an up and front issue in our minds, we wanted to direct residents to great resources for this issue. What better way to kickstart this series than with the topic of incorporating The Woodlands. Irregardless of where you stand on the issue, it is always good to do your research and become informed before November.