Salem, OH

Montgomery to enter HOF

Morning Journal
 8 days ago

(A version of this story appeared in a 2020 edition) One of Ohio’s most decorated boys basketball coaches is set to take his place among the state’s other coaching greats. Former Wooster Triway, North Canton Hoover and West Branch coach Randy Montgomery, a 1973 graduate of Salem High School, is slated to be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday at Columbus Marriott University Area. The induction was originally supposed to take place in Columbus in 2020, but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

