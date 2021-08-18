Neighbor Wants Too Much Information

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, my friend has really been struggling with her mental health. She often confides in me about her panic attacks and depressive episodes. Although I am sympathetic to her cause and try my best to be present, it's starting to affect my mental health as well. I deeply care for her, but I am trying to deal with my own problems, and I don't know if I have the energy to be there for her as well as myself. At the same time, I don't want to drop her. What should I tell her? What should I do? -- Burdened by Friendship.