Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Neighbor Wants Too Much Information

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is super nosy and always oversteps with her questions about my personal life. She's a nice woman, but her questions about my life and curiosity about what's going on in my home is a bit annoying. I caught her staring into my window one time as she walked past it on her way to work. On another occasion, she couldn't stop asking me about every single one of the guests I'd had over since moving in. How do I respectfully tell her to mind her business? -- Nosy Neighbor.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Too Much Information#Dreamleapers#Ufs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Elder parents’ views cause concern

Dear Amy: I am a 53-year-old woman. I have always been very close to my (now 80-something) parents, but our recent national political drama has forced us into different corners. I try to think critically and independently. My husband and I have both had more conversations about politics recently than...
HealthKTEN.com

When the Pain is Too Much to Bear..

Originally Posted On: When the Pain is Too Much to Bear.. | Desiree’ Stapleton (desireestapleton.com) We all have experienced pain at some point in our lives. It’s inevitable, and part of life. As I write this while singing ‘Exhale’ with Whitney Houston, I can’t help but wonder the difference between pain and suffering. And here’s what I’ve discovered: pain happens when our life circumstances do not match up with our view of how things should be. Suffering is when we feel powerless because of it. And here is one thing that is undeniably true: we are never powerless.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Nephew Doesn't Say Thank You For Money

DEAR HARRIETTE: I send my nephew money whenever I can, and he never acknowledges it. I never get a thank you from him or his mother (my sister). I know that he needs the money, and I'm happy to send it, but I can't understand why he won't just say thank you. Should I stop? Should I ask my sister what's going on? -- Ungrateful.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Boyfriend Constantly Interrupts Conversations

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend has a weird habit of interrupting other people when they are talking. I've seen him do it to my friends a few times now, and I know it upsets them. It upsets me, too. He told me he does not do it on purpose. How do I get him to stop? Also, could this be a sign of a personality disorder? -- Interrupting BF.
Mental Healtharcamax.com

Friend Relies On Reader For Mental Health Help

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, my friend has really been struggling with her mental health. She often confides in me about her panic attacks and depressive episodes. Although I am sympathetic to her cause and try my best to be present, it's starting to affect my mental health as well. I deeply care for her, but I am trying to deal with my own problems, and I don't know if I have the energy to be there for her as well as myself. At the same time, I don't want to drop her. What should I tell her? What should I do? -- Burdened by Friendship.
KidsWashington Post

Too Much Covid Caution Will Be Bad for Schoolchildren

During the last school year, parts of the U.S. let bars and tattoo parlors stay open while keeping children out of classrooms. This perverse response to the Covid-19 pandemic will echo darkly through the lives of the children who were forced to sit at their kitchen tables in front of laptops rather than at their desks in front of teachers.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Two Isn't Always Better Than One

Dear Annie: I am a 70-year-old retired man with no children. My wife died in 2016, and we had a very happy relationship together for more than 28 years. About three months after she died, I met a wonderful lady, "Sarah," who took my heart away. However, she had very strong religious convictions that I simply did not share. For a long time, she said that all we could be was friends because of our differences. However, I was still madly in love with her, despite her insisting that we could only be friends.
SocietyPleated-Jeans.com

35 Acts Of Kindness From Neighbors Who Deserve Some Extra Recognition

With more people spending time in their homes than ever before, many neighbors reached out to others in their communities to check in on one another and offer assistance. People who had never spoken before became friends and some neighbors became even closer than before. People all across social media...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I Broke My Oath to My Stepkids and Got Rid of Them Because I Didn't Want to Parent Them Anymore – Story of the Day

I broke my promise to my stepkids by “abandoning and traumatizing” them because I did not want to parent them anymore. I met Josh when I was 25. He was 31, had three kids, and had newly been widowed. In the beginning, we weren’t in a serious relationship. It was just a fling. However, we soon fell head over heels for each other and decided to spend the rest of our lives together.
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Black parents say their children are being suspended for petty reasons that force them to take off from work and sometimes lose their jobs

When “Mike,” the father of a ninth grade student, got a call from his daughter’s school, the first thing he asked was: “How important is this?”. “They said, ‘Well, it’s important,’” Mike told me during an interview for my research. When Mike went to his daughter’s school to see what...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: ‘Real-life’ relationship brings up real problems

Dear Amy: I've met a wonderful man. We've been dating for seven months — three online during COVID, and four months in real life. We're older (I'm 45, he's 40) and have talked about moving in together and possibly having children. The problem is his ex-girlfriend. They dated for two years, then split up and stayed friends. Over the last 10 years, she's remained a large part of his life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy