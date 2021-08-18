2021 George Street Festival lineup announced

POP Montreal is pleased to announce the 20th anniversary edition of the festival. This year’s programming celebrates emerging talent as well as artists that have performed at the festival over the last two decades. Polaris Prize winner Backxwash, American rapper Cakes da Killa, Montreal psych rock band Suuns, indie rock legends The Dears and more are set to perform the hybrid event. Dedicated to providing Montreal and the international music community with stellar programming, the festival promises special events in line with previous years that incorporate the community and backdrop of the city. The festival will also host the Art POP exhibition on the third floor of the Rialto, Puces POP at Entrepot77, conferences and discussions as part of the POP Symposium at the Rialto, Film POP at Cinéma Moderne and at Entrepot77 (cine-concert) as well as Kids POP at Parc Saint-Viateur. All show listings and tickets can be found on www.popmontreal.com.