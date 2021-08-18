Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

GOP panel repudiates school mask mandate

metropolisplanet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBE mask regulation will stay in place after republican lawmakers sent the policy to Beshear's desk for review. The state school board recently voted that most students and adults must wear masks inside school buildings for the next 270 days.

www.metropolisplanet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State School#Republican Lawmakers#Gop#Kbe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EducationNPR

Schools Blocking Mask Mandates Could Face Civil Rights Probes, Official Says

The Department of Education is preparing its Office of Civil Rights to investigate schools that have blocked school mask mandates and other efforts to try to keep students and educators safe from COVID-19. Republican-led states like Florida and Texas have imposed rules that say school districts can't impose mask mandates;...
Sioux Falls, SDdrgnews.com

As cases climb, GOP lawmakers try to ban vaccine mandates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House lawmakers are trying to pressure Gov. Kristi Noem to call a special session to pass a ban on employers requiring COVID-19 vaccinations even as virus cases climb. Several Republicans in the House of Representatives have circulated drafts of bills that would stop employers from mandating vaccinations against the virus. They are trying to pressure Noem to call a special session for them to approve the bills. But she has resisted those calls, saying there is not widespread support for a special session. Meanwhile, cases of the virus have resurged to their highest levels since February.
Pennsylvania StateCumberland County Sentinel

Wolf asks Pa. Legislature for law mandating masks in classrooms

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders. Gov. Tom Wolf asked Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, to call lawmakers...
Kentucky StateHuron Daily Tribune

GOP lawmakers in Kentucky assume lead role in fighting COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A landmark decision by the Kentucky Supreme Court has largely shifted responsibility for the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to Republicans in control of the legislature. Now, after mostly watching from the sidelines as Beshear waged an aggressive response during...
Public Healthmetropolisplanet.com

GOP legislators on COVID-19 plans

Republican lawmakers talk moving forward after Kentucky Supreme Court ruling. Republican leaders see this as a big win for them and the state of Kentucky, calling Gov. Andy Beshear's mandates unconstitutional.
EducationWashington Post

If GOP governors want schools to remain open, they will walk back reckless anti-mask mandates

In lieu of a pediatric coronavirus vaccine, masks are the best tool schools have to thwart infections. But instead of doing everything in their power to protect students, nine GOP-led states have banned school districts from requiring masks amid a nasty covid-19 surge that is seeing record-high hospitalizations among children — seriously imperiling their constituents’ health and the ability of in-person instruction to continue.
Frankfort, KYWinchester Sun

Alvarado, legislative panel call school board to task over masking regulation

Panel finds regulation deficient, but Governor quickly rebukes committee finding. A legislative panel charged with reviewing state regulations found a mask mandate regulation for all Kentucky school to be deficient, returning it to the desk of Governor Andy Beshear for further review. The action came at the conclusion of a nearly four-hour, emotionally charged meeting Tuesday in Frankfort.
Wisconsin StateWiscnews.com

Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Sen. André Jacques, one of the Wisconsin Legislature's most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was at the hospital on Monday with pneumonia. The positive test and hospital care came after Jacque...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Michigan GOP getting into school mask debate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across mid-Michigan are finalizing what COVID-19 precautions they’re taking when students return to the classroom. Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party urged parents to fight district mask mandates. “I stand with parents across our state that are fighting back and speaking up against delusional behavior from...
EducationEastern Arizona Courier

GOP lawmakers call for action against school districts violating mask mandate ban

(The Center Square) – State Representative Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek and 25 other Republicans legislators issued a statement against school districts requiring masks in opposition to state law, arguing that under the Arizona Constitution, “local governments do not have the authority or power to usurp state law simply because they disagree.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy