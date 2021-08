Last year the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” was a lockdown hit around the world and even spawned an ‘after-show’ of sorts with Joel McHale. Since then there have been a few rumours and talks about a follow-up series and now Netflix has officially confirmed it is returning. The series is, in a nutshell, about big cat owners in the US, murder for hire, polygamy, country music and politics. We don’t yet have any information about what “Tiger King 2” will be about though seeing as Joe Exotic is still incarcerated and Carole Baskin has stated in a few interviews that she felt tricked by Netflix and does not want to be involved in any sequel series. We expect it to return before the end of the year though as the ‘coming soon’ status is usually added to titles on Netflix due to be launched within 2-3 months. You can see the synopsis for the original series below as well as the trailer and we will keep you up to date with any news or confirmed release dates.