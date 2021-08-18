Cancel
West Fargo, ND

West Fargo Fire hires Kraus Anderson Construction for new headquarters project

By Wendy Reuer
INFORUM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO — West Fargo Fire will hire Kraus Anderson Construction to help manage the building of a new fire headquarters at at 1201 10th Ave. E. The firm was hired as a Construction Management Advisor. The CMA works to estimate the engineering costs and architectural designs. And later in the project, it will help prepare bid packages, award packages and supervise the construction and keep the project on time and on budget.

