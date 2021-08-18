BOYS' TENNIS: Pirates top Warriors

Charlestown senior Alex Wright, seen here in a match last year, led the Pirates to a 4-1 win at Christian Academy in their season-opener Tuesday afternoon. Wright defeated CAI’s Nathan Whitten 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — Charlestown picked up victories on four courts to defeat host Christian Academy 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates were paced by Alex Wright, who won 6-4, 6-2 over Nathan Whitten at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Dawson Boyd defeated Tate Hickman 6-3, 6-0 while Jackson Shearer picked up a win by forfeit at No. 3.

Charlestown's No. 2 doubles duo of Jackson Snelling and Ryan Sipes triumphed 6-0, 6-1.

The Warriors' lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan downed Nathan Smith and Jacob Whitten 6-0, 6-1.

CHARLESTOWN 4, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1

Singles: Alex Wright (C) d. Nathan Whitten 6-4, 6-2; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Tate Hickman 6-3, 6-0; Jackson Shearer won by forfeit.

Doubles: Ethan Sanders-Myles Morgan (CAI) d. Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Snelling-Ryan Sipes (C) d. Leyden Pauliva-Caleb Husuley 6-0, 6-1.