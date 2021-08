Up to now, plug-in hybrids had to cover 40 kilometers in purely electric mode or, in terms of combined consumption, had to stay below 50 grams of CO₂ per kilometer in order for them to receive a purchase bonus. From January 2022, at least the first requirement will change. Then plug-in hybrids must cover at least 60 km in order to continue receiving funding. First registration is decisive. Anyone who orders now and gets their new car at the beginning of the year should look carefully to see whether the future funding guidelines are being adhered to.