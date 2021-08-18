Cancel
NBA

Lakers Rally to Win Over Warriors to Close Summer League

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers concluded their 15-day Summer League experience in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, rallying from 17 down in the second half to beat Golden State 84-76 thanks to a dominant 34-13 fourth quarter. After a pair of early-August games in Sacramento, L.A. played five more in Vegas, going 4-3 overall. Among Tuesday's standouts were Trevelin Queen, who hit 8 of 16 shots in 18 minutes of action off the bench towards a team-high 21 points, plus starting point guard Justin Robinso...

Trevelin Queen
#Warriors#Golden State#Las Vegas#Lakers Rally#Summer League
