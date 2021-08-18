VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers top Trinity Lutheran in season-opener

The Providence volleyball team, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, topped host Trinity Lutheran 27-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 in its season-opener Tuesday night. Photo courtesy Providence Volleyball Twitter

SEYMOUR — Providence outlasted host Trinity Lutheran 27-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 in a battle of Top 10 teams, as well as the Pioneers' season-opener, Tuesday night.

Sophomores Lilly Tappel (19) and Makenzie Wagner (18) combined for 37 kills while Grace Purichia dished out 29 assists for Class 4A No. 6 Providence.

Another sophomore, Lilly Kaiser, had a team-best three aces and five block assists while Purichia and sophomore Camila Adams tallied 10 digs apiece against the Class A second-ranked Cougars.

The Pioneers (1-0) host Louisville's Mercy Academy in their home-opener tonight.

.

PROVIDENCE 3, TRINITY LUTHERAN 1

Providence 27 23 25 25

Trinity Lutheran 25 25 20 22

PHS LEADERS

Kills: Lilly Tappel 19, Makenzie Wagner 18, Grace Purichia 8, Madelyn Dotson 4.

Blocks: Lilly Kaiser 6 (5 assists), Abby Julius 3 (2 assists).

Assists: Purichia 29, Wagner 1.

Aces: Kaiser 3, Purichia 1, Brooklyn Borden 1, Tappel 1.

Digs: Purichia 10, Camila Adams 10, Taylor Bansbach 6.

Junior varsity: PHS 25-13, 25-14.

Freshmen: PHS 25-19, 25-13.

.

WARRIORS STING HORNETS

HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy shook off a shaky start to outlast host Henryville 14-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 in the season-opener for both, and matchup of future sectional foes, Tuesday night.

"It was our first match of the season and it showed in the first set. We started two freshmen and two sophomores and it took the entire first set to work the nerves out of our system," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Props to Henryville for serving well that first set and they have a heck of an outside hitter. Over the next three sets our serving led the way for us."

Kristen Abbott (nine), Karlyn Denny (four) and Chloe Wiseheart (four) combined for 17 aces for the Warriors.

"They were huge behind the service line," Millen said. "In a crucial third set that saw us fall behind 7-15, Chloe and Kristen had two great service rotations and we were able to pull out the win.

"Abby Vancampen was a rock for us in the back row and newcomer Ella Siekman mixed it up well with our hitters and finished with 14 assists."

Denny also paced the Warriors with eight kills while Avery Kerr collected six to go along with two total blocks. Vancampen topped the team with 10 digs while Wiseheart added 10 assists.

CAI (1-0) next visits Crawford County on Monday night.

"We still have a lot to work on to get where we want to be, but we are overall happy with the results tonight and it's back in the gym tomorrow to prepare for Crawford County," Millen said.

.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, HENRYVILLE 1

CAI 14 25 25 25

Henryville 25 15 16 12

CAI LEADERS

Kills: Karlyn Denny 8, Avery Kerr 6, Kristen Abbott 4, Ashtyn Neighbours 4, Haley Jones 2, Mya Chapman 1.

Blocks: Kerr 2, Abbott 1, Denny 1, Jones 1.

Assists: Ella Siekman 14, Chloe Wiseheart 10, Abby Vancampen 1.

Aces: Abbott 9, Denny 4, Wiseheart 4, Vancampen 2, Jones 1.

Digs: Vancampen 10, Abbott 5, Neighbours 1.

Junior varsity: HHS 25-21, 13-25, 15-12

.

PANTHERS TOP PIRATES

CORYDON — Host Corydon Central clipped Charlestown 3-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.