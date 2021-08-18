Cancel
Henryville, IN

GIRLS' GOLF: Lee leads Bulldogs to win

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
New Albany's Kennedy Lee lines up a putt Saturday during the Washington Regional at Country Oaks on Sept. 29, 2019.  Photo by Craig Pearson

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Kennedy Lee, New Albany rolled to victory in a tri-match against Jeffersonville and Henryville on Tuesday afternoon.

Lee fired a 7-over-par 43 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 180 — 55 shots ahead of the Red Devils. The Hornets, meanwhile, had only one golfer.

Also for for New Albany, Sarah Jefferson shot 44, Libby Bogdon 45 and Maddie Daniel 48.

“We left a lot out there," Bulldogs coach Rick Belcher said. "We have talent, it’s just putting it all together. But we’ve still got a ways to go. It’s all about consistent striking of the ball. Consistency’s where it’s at.”

Sophomore Laken Tetley, who played her freshman year at New Albany, fired a 47 to lead Jeff, which continued to play without regulars Lauren Monroe and Chloe Ortuno.

“It’s still early on and we still have a lot of the season left, but we still have things to work on," Red Devils coach Dusty Corum said. "Fortunately, we have time to work on those things. I’m sure the girls will put forth the effort and we’ll improve as the season continues.”

Henryville's Emma Wallis shot a 65.

New Albany and Jeff are scheduled to be action in action, along with North Harrison and Borden, in a four-way match Thursday afternoon at Old Capital Golf Club in Corydon.

NEW ALBANY 180, JEFFERSONVILLE 235, HENRYVILLE INC.

Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC; par-36

Medalist: Kennedy Lee (New Albany) 43.

New Albany: Lee 43, Sarah Jefferson 44, Libby Bogdon 45, Maddie Daniel 48, Avery Carroll 55, Kate Daniel 57.

Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 47, Katie Monroe 60, Paige Means 64, Isabella Rodriguez 64, Paige Means 64, Georgia Martin 66.

Henryville: Emma Wallis 65.

