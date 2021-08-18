Buddy Night At MetraPark

My sister Karen was a very strong woman, and she was determined to beat cancer. She was also a very private person and didn’t like talking about the disease or her prognosis. So, when she told me I could go with her to chemotherapy, I was grateful to be “let in,” and happy to keep her company. I told her I would be her buddy for every treatment and that together we would get through this. Whatever the future held, we were in it together. What is chemo like? Imagine going to your doctor’s office for a procedure and sitting alone in a large room for 4-8 hours with nothing to occupy your mind except periodic visits from your nurse. Tethered to your IV, moving around is not easy, and the silence of the room leaves your mind to wander.