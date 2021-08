Pensions, endowments, and other investors want to know how diverse the staff and senior management are at the private equity managers they use to deploy billions in capital. To do that, the Institutional Limited Partners Association, a group that includes more than 500 institutional investors, has revised its due diligence questionnaire — referred to as the DDQ — and its diversity metrics template. The documents, which are standard forms that private equity firms fill out to help investors search for and vet managers, were last updated in 2013 and 2018. Private equity general partners and investors can comment on the drafts, which will be finalized and released in the fourth quarter, up until Sept. 24.