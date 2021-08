As cutdown day approaches, a popular form of NFL fanfic is to try to assemble the perfect 53-man roster—the ideal collection of players and talent, squeezed in under the salary cap, that would guarantee you a title, or come close, at any rate. It's ridiculous, it's goofy, it's utterly unproductive, and it's tons of fun, something I have been doing off and on for years because that's the sort of nerd stuff you do when you obsessively follow a sport.