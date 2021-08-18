Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates

By ALAN FRAM
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKPww_0bUrQ9lr00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package, suggesting a showdown ahead with rebellious party moderates.

Nine centrists have threatened to vote against their own party's budget blueprint, enough to defeat it in the closely divided House. They want the chamber to first approve a separate $1 trillion bill financing highway, water supply and other infrastructure projects, their top priority.

House leaders made clear Tuesday that's not their plan.

Instead, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a conference call among House Democrats that he’d like the chamber to approve the budget resolution next Tuesday, according to a participant in the call who spoke on condition of anonymity. The House returns the previous day for what lawmakers hope will be an abbreviated interruption of their August recess.

If all Republicans oppose the budget as expected, Democrats could lose no more than three of their own votes and prevail. The budget's congressional approval would prevent Republicans from killing the subsequent $3.5 trillion bill, probably this fall, from bill-killing Senate filibusters.

“Remember the psychology of consensus. We are in this together, we have the leader of our party and we are pursuing the attainment” of our agenda, Hoyer said, according to the person on the call.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also made clear that a final vote on the public works bill would wait until the larger $3.5 trillion measure progresses. In a letter to fellow Democrats late Tuesday, she said the House must pass the budget blueprint “immediately" or endanger “the once-in-a-generation opportunity we face to enact initiatives that meet the needs of working families at this crucial time."

Together, the two bills embody President Joe Biden’s and Democrats’ aspirations for bracing the economy, supporting families and combating climate change. Leaders hope moving both measures together — rather than quickly approving the infrastructure bill — would pressure moderates to also back the $3.5 trillion package, which they consider too expensive.

“These bills are critical for us maintaining our majority, and that must reign supreme,” said No. 3 House Democratic leader James Clyburn of South Carolina, a reference to next year's congressional elections. “A lot of us need to hold hands, we need to be protecting each other and march together."

In a statement, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., one of the maverick moderates, said Congress “cannot afford to wait months" to approve the infrastructure measure and added, “I'm confident we can sit down together and work this out."

The House plans to vote Monday evening on a procedural measure setting up future debate for the budget resolution, the infrastructure legislation and another Democratic priority restoring federal authority over states’ voting procedures that were curbed by the Supreme Court.

“All three are critical elements of the president’s agenda, and we hope that every Democratic member supports this effort," said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

Hoyer said he also wants the House to approve the voting rights measure on Tuesday and wrap up business. That proposed schedule could pressure moderates to support the budget, since sticking to their planned opposition could extend the House's stay in Washington until the standoff is resolved.

Some moderates hope the chaotic U.S. flight from Afghanistan might prompt Biden to seek a quick accomplishment by reversing course and asking the House to quickly send him the infrastructure legislation. The Senate approved the infrastructure measure last week in a bipartisan vote.

“I think more than ever, if the White House would play this smart, they would get a domestic win right now. And that is, bring up the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, one of the nine unhappy moderates, said in an interview.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said a majority of its nearly 100 members have said in two surveys that they’d oppose the infrastructure measure if it came before the $3.5 trillion measure has progressed.

“Nobody’s budged,” she said. That suggests the moderates lack the votes to force Pelosi to change her plans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
70K+
Followers
62K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Budget Resolution#Dems#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#The Supreme Court#The White House#D Calif#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Man in Joe Biden’s Way

The biggest roadblock to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda at the moment isn’t centrist Senator Joe Manchin or a progressive like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—it’s a third-term New Jersey Democrat who most Americans have never heard of: Representative Josh Gottheimer. For Democrats to have any hope of passing their transformative, $3.5...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

After bitter showdown, House Democrats advance $3.5 trillion spending plan with Biden child allowance and tuition-free community college

House Democrats advanced a $3.5 trillion spending plan after a clash between Pelosi and moderates. The vote was 220-212, with every GOP lawmaker opposed. It may foreshadow heated battles to come as Democrats draft the social-spending plan this fall. See more stories on Insider’s business page. House Democrats advanced a...
U.S. Politicseenews.net

This Democrat is bucking Biden’s climate plan

In April 2019, House Democrats used their new majority to haul bank executives before the Financial Services Committee. Lawmakers uncorked questions about risk, discrimination — and climate. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) demanded to know when the banks planned to wind down investments driving climate change. Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)...
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Republicans Are Trying to Return Their Own Serve in Congress

As regards the events in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, as is usual in these situations, the staff here at the shebeen recommends following the wisdom of Mr. Winston Wolf as to what we should not do to each other yet. Yes, the budget deal was struck, and yes, the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act was a triumph for good sense and the embattled franchise. And, yes, once again, Nancy Pelosi proved herself to be possibly the most effective Speaker of the House since I don’t know when. All of these things are true. But they represent the end of the beginning of the process that will turn these votes into law.
POTUSCNN

White House fires back at McCarthy as it doubles down on domestic agenda

(CNN) — The White House is firing back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who on Tuesday called for Democrats to halt work on their sweeping economic agenda to focus on Afghanistan evacuations. McCarthy said his call highlighted frustration, voiced by a growing number of Republicans, over administration briefings they...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why the lingering effects of the Dems' infrastructure fight matter

It was supposed to be easy. House Democrats would approve the same budget plan that Senate Democrats passed a couple of weeks ago, at which point the party's many leaders, contingents and caucuses could begin difficult negotiations on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package addressing everything from health care to climate, housing to immigration.
Presidential ElectionThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi Dares Moderate Dems to Blow Up Biden Agenda

House Democrats returned to the Capitol today looking to mend intraparty rifts and resolve a standoff that threatens to derail their economic agenda and scuttle President Biden’s proposed expansion of the social safety net. At the moment, it’s not clear they’ll succeed. As moderates and progressives continue to jockey for...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Tensions flare in Capitol as moderate Democrats hold up Biden budget plan

Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderates threatened to withhold their votes for the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Asphalt Contractor

House to Vote on Infrastructure Bill by September 27th

The House has voted 220 to 212 to consider the Senate-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) no later than Sept. 27. The plan emerged this week as a compromise between moderate Democrats, who wanted an immediate vote on the IIJA, and progressive Democrats, who wanted the IIJA vote to take place after the Senate completed action on a separate, $3.5 trillion antipoverty and climate package—likely later this fall.
Sand Hills Express

House approves $3.5 trillion budget plan, sets deadline for infrastructure vote

Washington — The House on Tuesday voted to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill while simultaneously approving a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that clears the way for Democrats in Congress to take action on a sweeping package that includes President Biden’s key domestic policy proposals. Lawmakers voted along party...
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Rep. Donalds torches Pelosi maskless California fundraiser: She thinks she's different than you

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Monday took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for hosting a maskless fundraiser while her constituents are still bound to COVID-19 regulations. "This is the land of hypocrisy," Donalds told "Fox News Primetime" guest host Jesse Watters. "These people live a different way. They are hypocrites. They do not like to live under the standards that they want to put on you."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Michigan Advance

House Dems advance budget resolution, overcoming standoff on infrastructure vote timing

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday muscled through a $3.5 trillion budget framework, overcoming a standoff with a handful of centrists who had demanded the House first approve the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. That position by 10 House Democrats — including Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, […] The post House Dems advance budget resolution, overcoming standoff on infrastructure vote timing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Greene calls on House GOP to unite against bipartisan infrastructure bill

Northwest Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, said Tuesday she will be a “no” vote on the infrastructure and budget bills House Democrats are struggling to pass. She called the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and its companion in the House, a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, a “communist plan that will put America on its knees to China.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy