Pitt County, NC

Virginia E. Bunting

Daily Reflector
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia E. Bunting, 94, passed away Sunday August 15, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Pinewood Memorial Park following the service. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Virginia lived most of her life in Pitt County. She was a member of Carson Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church on Pactolus Highway. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Rubin Vernon Bunting; daughters, Betty Lou Moore and Linda Knox; sons, James Reuben Bunting and Woodrow Bunting; sister, Lillie Tingen; brothers, William Edmondson and Joseph Edmondson; granddaughter, Tammy Sue Bunting and a great-great granddaughter, Haleigh Moore. She is survived by her daughters, Rosalie Cherry, Hazel Bunting and Mary Collins (Lacy); son, Joseph Earl Bunting (Janice); sixteen grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

