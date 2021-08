(Willmar MN-) A traffic switch for the concrete repair project will take place late today as part of the US 71 improvement project north of Willmar. Currently, traffic is traveling southbound in the left lane from Point Lake to the south end of the project. Starting late today, southbound traffic will be switched to the right lane. The left lane will be closed for repairs. After the traffic switch is complete, the temporary detour for southbound US 71 north of the project will be taken down.