CFOAM Working on Jet Blast Deflection Project
TRIADELPHIA — Locally made CFOAM product might someday be used on aircraft carriers to deflect the fiery blasts emitted by jets taking off for flight. CFOAM LLC of Triadelphia has announced it will be working with a partner — American Maglev Technology of Amelia Island, Florida — on Phase II of a project to develop a cooling solution for aircraft carrier jet blast deflection. CFOAM also played a part in a successful Phase I of the project.www.theintelligencer.net
