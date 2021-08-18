Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Triadelphia, WV

CFOAM Working on Jet Blast Deflection Project

Intelligencer
 8 days ago

TRIADELPHIA — Locally made CFOAM product might someday be used on aircraft carriers to deflect the fiery blasts emitted by jets taking off for flight. CFOAM LLC of Triadelphia has announced it will be working with a partner — American Maglev Technology of Amelia Island, Florida — on Phase II of a project to develop a cooling solution for aircraft carrier jet blast deflection. CFOAM also played a part in a successful Phase I of the project.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Triadelphia, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Jet Blast#Blasts#Deflection#Cfoam Working#Cfoam Llc#Amt#Panels#Navy#Cfoam Htc Graphite Foam#Jbd#Cfoam Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

U.S. Navy To Test Tilt/Fold VTOL UAS For Cargo Delivery To Ships

Startup PteroDynamics has received a U.S. Navy contract to deliver three prototype vertical-takeoff-and-landing unmanned aircraft for a program to develop a capability to autonomously deliver cargo to and from ships at sea. The prototypes will be delivered to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft... Subscription Required. U.S. Navy To Test...
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

PteroDynamics Secures Contract with US Navy to Deliver Cargo VTOL Aircraft

PteroDynamics, an aircraft design and manufacturing company that develops innovative vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, is today announcing it has secured a contract with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to deliver 3 VTOL prototypes for the Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS (BWUAS) program. In 2018, Military Sealift...
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab works with OSU on Venus exploration project

(STILLWATER, Oklahoma, Aug. 16, 2021) — For centuries, astronomers and scientists have wondered about the conditions on Venus. Now, students from Oklahoma State University are working with NASA on ways to finally answer some of the burning questions surrounding Earth’s sister planet. One of the brightest objects in the night...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed’s Lisa Callahan: Digitizing Manufacturing Workflows Offers Advantages for Deep Space Missions

Lisa Callahan, vice president and general manager of commercial civil space at Lockheed Martin’s space business, said she believes accelerated digital modernization efforts meant to improve spacecraft manufacturing processes could also benefit deep space missions, SpaceNews reported Tuesday. She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the company to speed up...
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

PteroDynamics to deliver VTOL prototypes for US Navy programme

PteroDynamics has received a contract to deliver three vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) prototypes for the US Navy’s Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS (BWUAS) programme. The contract has been awarded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). PteroDynamics CEO Matthew Graczyk said: “We are honoured to be selected...
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Boeing unveils ‘most advanced’ fighter jets ever

Boeing unveiled the newest iteration of its F-15 fighter airplanes Wednesday, describing the model as the “most advanced version of the jet ever manufactured” with more speed and range than any other fighter plane in the world. The airplane manufacturer developed the new planes – dubbed the F-15QA – in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Aerospace & DefenseThomasNet Industrial News Room

What Went Wrong with the F-35 Fighter Jet?

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The most expensive fighter jet in history is also one...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. Navy finishes test of first LCS-based unmanned mine detection system

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has finished a test of its first littoral combat ship-based unmanned mine detection system, the branch announced on Monday. The Unmanned Influence Sweep System designed for the LCS has a mine countermeasures unmanned surface vehicle, or MCM USV, and a towed minesweeping payload to sweep magnetic or acoustic mines, the Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants said in a press release.
Colorado StatePosted by
UPI News

Space Force training, readiness field command activated in Colorado

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force has activated its Space Training and Readiness Command, the third and final field command the branch plans to stand up. The Space Force, which is part of the Department of Air Force, activated Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, during a a ceremony Monday at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Crew Gets Ready for Cargo Dragon and Russian Spacewalks

The Expedition 65 crew is turning its attention to this weekend’s arrival of a U.S. cargo craft and a pair of Russian spacewalks starting several days later. SpaceX is planning to launch its Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Saturday at 3:37 a.m. EDT. It will arrive on Sunday and dock autonomously at 11 a.m. to the Harmony module’s forward international docking adapter packed with new science experiments and crew supplies. NASA TV will broadcast both launch and docking and NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will be on duty monitoring the Cargo Dragon’s arrival.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Liquid oxygen shortage squeezes SpaceX launch plans

COLORADO SPRINGS — A widespread shortage of liquid oxygen linked to the latest wave of the pandemic could affect SpaceX’s launch schedule, a company executive said Aug. 24. Speaking on a panel at the 36th Space Symposium here, Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, cited difficulties in...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceflight Now

SpaceX test-fires rocket before space station cargo mission

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. EDITOR’S NOTE: Updated after the Falcon 9 static fire...
Economymining-technology.com

Falcon Gold begins field work at Gaspard Gold Project in Canada

Falcon Gold has started field work on its Gaspard Gold Project located in Clinton Mining District of central British Columbia, Canada. As part of the field work, the company plans to undertake prospecting, field reconnaissance mapping and sampling. The exploration programme aims to delineate and constrain the gold mineralisation’s styles...
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.

Comments / 1

Community Policy