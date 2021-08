With DeSclafani on the injured list, the Giants activated reliever Jay Jackson for Sunday's series finale against the Oakland A's. The Giants also placed infielder Evan Longoria on the COVID-19 injured list, but his placement was vaccine-related. Longoria was unlikely to be available for Sunday's series finale against Oakland due to a right finger injury that kept him out of the starting lineup on Friday and Saturday, but he can be added back to the roster as soon as Tuesday.