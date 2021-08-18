APC Study Shows a need for the expansion of public Transit

The Transportation Security Administration will extend its mask mandate for public transportation, the agency confirmed to The Daily Beast. The mandate, which was originally supposed to expire on Sept. 13, will now run through Jan. 18, a spokesperson said. The move, which was first reported by Reuters, will require passengers to wear masks on planes, trains, buses, and other methods of commercial travel through the holiday season. It comes almost a month after the CDC recommended vaccinated individuals wear masks in areas of high COVID-19 transmission, which has grown significantly due to the Delta variant. It also follows Federal Aviation Administration reports from airlines of 2,867 passengers who refused to mask up, the agency told Reuters.