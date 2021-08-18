Specialized Loan Servicing vs Unknown Heirs of Michael J Harrington

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other persons who may be concerned: You are notified that you have been sued on the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a Complaint for Foreclosure of Note and Mortgage on the following described real estate: LOT 25 IN COMMODORE P. RIGG'S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SHELBURN, AS THE SAME APPEARS ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF SAID ADDITION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2 PAGE 28, IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER OF SULLIVAN COUNTY, INDIANA.