Dean Wareham (of Luna, Galaxie 500, and Dean & Britta) has announced a new solo album, I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A., and shared its first single, “The Past Is Our Plaything,” via a video for it. I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A. is due out October 15 via Double Feature. Check out the Alexandra Cabral-directed “The Past Is Our Plaything” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.