“I'm running away, beyond this f*cked up world, my hand clutching yours.” Those are some of the most impactful lyrics from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s new single, “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” off their latest album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, which dropped on Tuesday, Aug. 17. That raw emotion sets the tone for the rest of the project, which speaks directly to Gen Z, who have to grow up, find love, and discover themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic. Having debuted in March 2019, TXT is uniquely qualified to speak to those feelings. They experienced most of their biggest moments of growth during these isolating times, and they long for the opportunity to perform for their fans in person. Until then, they’re sharing their experiences through their music.