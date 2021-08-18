Morty is Coming to Fortnite Season 7
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 saw Rick from the popular TV show Rick and Morty be chosen as the level 100 skin in the Battle Pass. Rick’s sidekick and grandson Morty did make an appearance in the game, with him being transformed into a hammer for Rick’s Harvesting Tool, but many fans were hoping to see the character be added as a skin. Now it looks like he is as it has been leaked that Morty will be coming to the game as his own skin in the near future.attackofthefanboy.com
