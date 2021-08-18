Morty is Coming to Fortnite Season 7

Could Rick and Morty's fifth season be setting up for Evil Morty's return? The fifth season of the Adult Swim is currently in the midst of a hiatus for the rest of the Summer before it returns this Fall for a special one-hour long finale, and one of the many things fans had been hoping to see from the season thus far were connections to the overall canon of the franchise. This didn't exactly happen until Episode 8, which explored Rick's past with Birdperson, but there have been some notable character threads tying each adventure together.