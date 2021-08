Are you ready to become the very best, the best there ever was? No, it’s not a game about taking care of an electric rat, it’s the latest card game RPG, Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle. It’s kind of convoluted how we got here but basically, Shadowverse is a digital card game that’s been around for quite some time (we did a test chamber on it back a long time ago) and the game got an anime. And then anime was the basis for the game we’re looking at today. At least, that’s how I think it happened.