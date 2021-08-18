Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Fortnite Will Smith Skin Leaked

By David Coulson
attackofthefanboy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fortnite 17.40 update was released earlier today and since then the leaks haven’t stopped coming as numerous new collaboration skins have been revealed by data miners. It has been revealed that the Hollywood star Will Smith will be coming to the game as an in-game skin. The collaboration was leaked by HYPEX and NotOfficer, who revealed that the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star will be coming to the game with an outfit similar to what we saw him wear in the hit movie Bad Boys. It is possible that we will see Will Smith receive various other outfits highlighting other movies and TV shows in his career, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Will Smith
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Notofficer#Bel Air#Hypex#Men In Black#V Bucks#Home Game News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Video GamesPolygon

LGBTQ+ Fortnite fans are all about the Ariana Grande skin

Pop star Ariana Grande has come to Fortnite, and with her arrival comes a much-needed dose of glam. Grande descended onto the humble Tomato Town for a virtual concert, and with her, she brought a set of aesthetic items for players to purchase. Fans had the opportunity to buy two Ariana Grande skins — each of which rocked her iconic high-pony — and other battle items like a sparking glider and a diamond-like hammer.
Video GamesComicBook

Wonder Woman Skin Possibly Teased for Fortnite

Fortnite has featured a number of skins inspired by the heroes of the DC Universe, but somehow, Wonder Woman has yet to appear in the game. There is a chance that could be changing sometime in the future, though! Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard has a penchant for hiding hints at future skins in the background of his social media posts. He's done it a number of times in the past, and even encouraged fans to look for them. In a recent post on Instagram, a statue of Wonder Woman can be seen behind Mustard, possibly hinting at a future reveal!
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

When will Naruto come to Fortnite? New skin release date

There’s wide speculation about the arrival of popular anime character Naruto as a new skin in Fortnite, and here’s everything we know about this, including the skin’s release date. Fortnite has become known for its major crossovers with other franchises, as heroes like Gamora and Superman have joined other characters...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite: J Balvin will have a skin; All the details

Between Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 August, many leaked skins of Fortnite: Will Smith, Morty, of Rick and morty, and the case at hand: the very J Balvin. In this news we tell you everything we know about him skin J Balvin, which would belong to the Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Leak Teases Addition of Chris Hemsworth Character

Hot off the heels of adding a new skin to Fortnite based on a Ryan Reynolds character, it looks like a skin based on a character associated with actor Chris Hemsworth could soon be slated to join the battle royale game. Specifically, that character in question is Tyler Rake, from the 2020 film Extraction, which starred Hemsworth as the main character. While Epic Games has yet to announce this skin associated with Rake for Fortnite, a number of reliable leaks have suggested that it's only a matter of time until the cosmetic makes its way into the in-game store.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Fortnite leak claims two Suicide Squad character skins coming soon

Some new leaks have revealed that Epic Games will add another DC crossover to Fortnite in the form of new Weasel and King Shark skins from The Suicide Squad. Epic Game haven’t been hesitant about introducing more crossover skins in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. Among these are some popular DC characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Mecha Morty Skin Added to Fortnite To Unite Iconic Duo

The iconic Rick and Morty duo is finally united in Fortnite. When Rick Sanchez was first introduced in Chapter 2: Season 7 more than two months ago, it had many players wondering when his grandson would arrive as well – if even at all, given his small stature. As it...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: Shang-Chi and More Collaborations Leaked

Fortnite could be receiving a new Marvel collaboration, since, according to Twitter user @HYPEX, on Twitter, an insider leaker revealed that a new crossover, this time with Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is already on its way. But that’s not all, since according to the insider, The Cube will be returning to the game’s in its upcoming season, together with much more.
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

J Balvin in Fortnite: this is his skin and his dance; dates and how to get it

On Monday, August 23, 2021, J Balvin officially announced its skin and his home on Fortnite through a video on his YouTube channel. This announcement is made after the filtration of this content from Fortnite Battle Royale days ago. We tell you how he is skin J Balvin from Idol Series/Icon Series from Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2, and When does it come out:
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

VALORANT Zedd Skins Potentially Leaked

VALORANT is starting to work its way into pop-culture. In a potential leak, a new Zedd melee weapon skin was found in the game files coming with VALORANT Episode 3 Act 2. Zedd is one of the most popular DJ/musical artists in the world and most importantly, he is a gamer. Here is a look at the potential VALORANT Zedd Skins.
Video GamesGamespot

How Fortnite Fans Have Created Some Of Its Most Popular Skins

Head into Fortnite any day of the week and in its real-money virtual store, the Item Shop, you'll find a handful of character outfits, or "skins," on offer for a limited time. Superheroes like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, athletes like LeBron James and Harry Kane, streamers like Ninja and Loserfruit, and so many more return every few weeks or months and are routinely spotted in any pre-match lobby performing TikTok dances, lighting the Bat-Signal, and singing the internet's unofficial anthem, Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This New Will Smith Movie Is Dominating Hulu

Will Smith has starred in many legendary and popular movies. But right now, one of his more recent offerings is dominating Hulu, being the 5th most popular movie on the world-famous streaming service. According to figures on Flixpatrol’s, Bad Boys For Life is currently the 5th most popular film on...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Get The Galaxy Grappler Skin For Free

Fortnite just can’t stop collaborating, and their latest one seems Epic returning to an old friend, Samsung, with the chance for players to grab the Galaxy Grappler skin before it launches in the Item Shop for free. Players will have to compete in the Galaxy Cup 2.0, the second Galaxy...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite Insider On Reddit Reveals Marvel Shang Chi Crossover, Season 8 Live Event & More

A reliable Fortnite insider on Reddit has revealed some planned collaborations and Season 8 details. The same Fortnite insider who surfaced a few months back on Reddit has returned. This mysterious individual revealed countless planned collaborations, including Ariana Grande and Fortnite-related items that have since come to fruition. Radio silence followed shortly after the initial post went live on Reddit last month.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Reportedly Wants Female-Led Mortal Kombat Show

Not everyone was unanimous in their praise for this year’s adaptation of NetherRealm’s infamously gory fighting game franchise, but Mortal Kombat certainly proved, at the very least, that a healthy appetite exists for more adventures in Earthrealm. Indeed, director Simon McQuoid’s feature-length debut smashed a number of records when it debuted on HBO Max back in the spring, even beating out the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong in sheer viewership numbers despite having but a fraction of the latter’s budget.

Comments / 0

Community Policy