Fortnite Will Smith Skin Leaked

The Fortnite 17.40 update was released earlier today and since then the leaks haven’t stopped coming as numerous new collaboration skins have been revealed by data miners. It has been revealed that the Hollywood star Will Smith will be coming to the game as an in-game skin. The collaboration was leaked by HYPEX and NotOfficer, who revealed that the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star will be coming to the game with an outfit similar to what we saw him wear in the hit movie Bad Boys. It is possible that we will see Will Smith receive various other outfits highlighting other movies and TV shows in his career, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.