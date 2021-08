On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In July, a group of cell tower technicians who work for an AT&T contractor in the Philadelphia area approached the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for help unionizing. The technicians' wages were stagnant, they didn't receive sick days, and had been urinating and defecating in trash bags and water bottles because their contractor wouldn't provide port-a-potties.