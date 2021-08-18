Pinhead on Dead by Daylight? Teasers and Tweets Built Up the Hype

Behaviour Interactive revealed today that the next major killer coming to Dead By Daylight will be none other than the Hellraiser himself, Pinhead. The character has been heavily requested (along with a few other famous horror villains) to be added into the chaos, and now those who love the character will be getting their wish, We don't know any of his abilities yet, and knowing DBD we're going to probably get a map update and a new survivor in the process. We have a little bit more info down below as the Hellraiser Chapter of Dead by Daylight will be available in September on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Steam, Windows Store, Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X|S, with it appearing on the mobile version before the end of the year.