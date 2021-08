Late Monday evening, The Pokémon Company announced a myriad of balance changes coming to Pokémon Unite in a patch scheduled to go live on Wednesday around 3 a.m. EDT. Similar to their first round of balance changes, the game's development team opted to provide a list of vague changes that don't really say how much or how little each ability is being adjusted. It didn't take long for players to datamine the exact figures of the last patch and it likely won't take long here as well.