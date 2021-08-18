Cancel
Apple backtracks on some iOS 15 Safari design changes, now offering multiple UI layouts in Settings

By Alex Allegro
Pocket-lint.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Rather controversially, Apple made some major design changes to Safari, drastically altering the default look of the native web browser on iOS. Now, in the latest beta, Apple has somewhat reverted those changes and added additional options within Settings that'll allow users to choose between the new look of Safari on iOS 15 or stick with the previous appearance.

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

#Ios#Design#Safari#Mobile#Ui#Settings#Ios#Shareplay
