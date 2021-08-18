Champion Takes it Back to the Archive with New Collection

The mentor and mentee come together for a collaboration that spotlights BIPOC creatives. Romeo Hunte has never been one to doubt his instincts. At a young age, the Brooklyn-raised designer turned down two full athletic scholarships in track and field to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology. This decision led him on a path to creating his namesake brand, executing on a singular approach to fashion that caught the eye of the inimitable Tommy Hilfiger. Taking on the role of Hunte’s mentor, Hilfiger helped the young designer hone in not just his artistic vision, but also his proclivity to break conventions and celebrate individuality. “I’ve been supportive of and worked with Romeo for over five years, and I see a lot of my younger self in him,” says Hilfiger. “I want to nurture his incredible talent in a way that gives back to an industry that has given me so much.” Hilfiger found the perfect opportunity for this relationship to come full circle with the unveiling of the TommyXRomeo Fall 21 capsule collection, for which Hunte lived out every fashion enthusiast’s dream: He dove into Tommy Hilfiger’s archives, pulling references that cross multiple decades and reimagined the iconic designs through his own, modern lens.