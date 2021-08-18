Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

On this day in 2013: Europe claim historic Solheim Cup win over United States

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qB7Z_0bUrLtfd00
Charley Hull, in action at the 2019 Solheim Cup, helped Europe secure a memorable victory in Colorado (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Archive)

Europe won the Solheim Cup on American soil for the first time with an 18-10 win over the United States on this day in 2013.

Liselotte Neumann’s team successfully defended the title they had won in Ireland two years previously, with six of the 12 players making their debuts in the match-play tournament.

Among that group were English duo Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, two of Neumann’s captain’s picks, with both taking victory in Sunday’s singles.

Caroline Hedwall sank a birdie putt on the 18th to claim the point Europe needed to retain the trophy in Colorado.

The Swede secured a one-up victory against Michelle Wie to put Europe 14-7 ahead.

Neumann said afterwards: “They made me proud. All of them.

“It was just a total team effort. Everybody’s been playing well, everybody’s been really helpful.”

Hull, 17, had earned Europe’s first point in the Sunday singles when, after going out second, she claimed a stunning 5&4 win over the experienced Paula Creamer.

Describing her Solheim Cup experience as “wicked”, the then youngest player in the competition’s history produced a composed display under the spotlight.

“I didn’t really feel that nervous, to be honest,” said Hull, who following her victory had asked Creamer to autograph a ball for a friend at home.

“Because this is how I always look at golf. I’m not going to die if I miss it. Just hit it, and find it, and hit it again.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

221K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#Europe#The United States#Ireland#American#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Toledo, OHGolf Channel

American Nelly Korda, Europe's Anna Nordqvist among Solheim Cup qualifiers

Automatic qualifiers for the U.S. and European Solheim Cup teams were finalized on Sunday upon completion of the AIG Women’s Open. U.S. captain Pat Hurst's team, which will try to win back the Cup next month at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, now includes the top seven in U.S. points and the next two highest-ranked Americans in the Rolex Rankings. The team will be led by world No. 1 Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Ally Ewing. The trio earned enough points to secure their position on the team before the qualifying period was completed.
Golfgolfmagic.com

WATCH: Nanna Koerstz Madsen's BUNKER SHANK on 18 at AIG Women's Open

Nanna Koerstz Madsen was left to rue a costly bunker shank in the greenside bunker at Carnoustie's 18th hole as she handed the AIG Women's Open on a plate to Anna Nordqvist. Madsen, 26, was bidding to land her maiden major title as she strode down the final hole tied for the lead on 12-under par with Nordqvist, but her finish sadly had a touch of the Jean van de Velde's about it at the 1999 Open Championship.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Solheim Cup in dire need of concession stand workers

With just a week left until golfers from the United States and Europe start swinging clubs, the Solheim Cup team is putting out a siren call to anyone and everyone looking to make a few extra dollars during the week of the tournament, which kicks off with practice sessions on Aug. 31.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Who Runs The Solheim Cup?

The Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LPGA Tour run the Solheim Cup together, with both recognising the tournament in their respective schedules. Each organisation determines the requirements for team selection, with the LET looking after the selection of the European team, while the LPGA Tour decides on the United States team.
Toledo, OHgolfbusinessnews.com

PING announces details of Team Europe Solheim Cup collection

As the Official Apparel Supplier of the European Solheim Cup team, PING is today releasing details of the apparel collection to be worn by Team Europe at the upcoming 2021 Solheim Cup, at Inverness Club, in Toledo, Ohio. PING has a long-standing and strong relationship with the biennial contest, having...
Ohio StateToledo Blade

Briggs: Solheim Cup will be different than expected, but not diminished

Imagine the jet-engine roar during a goal-line stand at an Ohio State-Michigan game. Or the rafter-rattling thunderclap in a Duke-North Carolina basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Or the late innings of World Series clincher at Fenway Park. In the world of women’s golf, that’s the kind of home-crowd advantage...
Toledo, OH101 WIXX

Golf-Europe happy to be seen as underdogs at Solheim Cup, says Matthew

(Reuters) – Europe are happy to accept the underdogs tag at the upcoming Solheim Cup despite being defending champions, their captain Catriona Matthew said on Wednesday. The biennial tournament between Europe and the United States kicks off in less than two weeks at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, with Matthew set to name her team on Monday.
SportsLPGA

First Six Names For Team Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup Confirmed

All the news as the Ladies European Tour travels the globe. Emily Kristine Pedersen and Georgia Hall qualify from Solheim Cup points standings. 22 August, CARNOUSTIE: Following the conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open, the six players to automatically qualify for Team Europe at the 2021 Solheim Cup have been confirmed.
SportsDerrick

Nordqvist's Women's Open win gets her into Solheim Cup

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Anna Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the Women's British Open on Sunday — an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team. The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event. Her victory at Carnoustie moved Nordqvist to No. 16 in the world, earning one of four spots available from the women's world ranking.
SportsShropshire Star

Leona Maguire handed wild card to become first Irish Solheim Cup player

Matthew also selected AIG Women’s Open contenders Madelene Sagstrom and Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Leona Maguire will become the first Irish player to compete in the Solheim Cup after being handed a wild card by European captain Catriona Matthew. Matthew also selected AIG Women’s Open contenders Madelene Sagstrom and Nanna Koerstz...
GolfLPGA

Three Rookies Picked by Catriona Matthew for Team Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup

All the news as the Ladies European Tour travels the globe. Leona Maguire, Matilda Castren and Nanna Koerstz Madsen will make their Solheim Cup debuts. Madelene Sagstrom, Celine Boutier, and Mel Reid also selected by Catriona Matthew. 23 August, CARNOUSTIE: A mixture of new names and experienced players have been...
GolfESPN

Anna Nordqvist, No. 16 in world, secures automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team with victory at Women's British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Anna Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the Women's British Open on Sunday -- an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team. The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event. Her victory at Carnoustie moved Nordqvist to No. 16 in the world, earning one of four spots available from the women's world ranking.
Golfkion546.com

Lewis goes home to Ohio for Solheim Cup as assistant captain

Stacy Lewis is going home to Ohio for the Solheim Cup. Just not as a player. U.S. captain Pat Hurst has filled out her team by taking Yealimi Noh, Mina Harigae and Brittany Altomare. She chose Lewis to be an assistant captain, and Lewis is happy with that. She was born in Toledo and played a role in getting the Solheim Cup to Inverness. European captain Catriona Matthew had six picks. She used two on Leona Maguire of Ireland and Matilda Castren on Finland. It will be the first time players from those countries have competed in the matches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy