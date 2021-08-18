Cancel
Chemistry

Laser solid-phase synthesis of single-atom catalysts

By Yudong Peng
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-atom catalysts (SACs) with atomically dispersed catalytic sites have shown outstanding catalytic performance in a variety of reactions. However, the development of facile and high-yield techniques for the fabrication of SACs remains challenging. In this paper, we report a laser-induced solid-phase strategy for the synthesis of Pt SACs on graphene support. Simply by rapid laser scanning/irradiation of a freeze-dried electrochemical graphene oxide (EGO) film loaded with chloroplatinic acid (H2PtCl6), we enabled simultaneous pyrolysis of H2PtCl6 into SACs and reduction/graphitization of EGO into graphene. The rapid freezing of EGO hydrogel film infused with H2PtCl6 solution in liquid nitrogen and the subsequent ice sublimation by freeze-drying were essential to achieve the atomically dispersed Pt. Nanosecond pulsed infrared (IR; 1064 nm) and picosecond pulsed ultraviolet (UV; 355 nm) lasers were used to investigate the effects of laser wavelength and pulse duration on the SACs formation mechanism. The atomically dispersed Pt on graphene support exhibited a small overpotential of −42.3 mV at −10 mA cm−2 for hydrogen evolution reaction and a mass activity tenfold higher than that of the commercial Pt/C catalyst. This method is simple, fast and potentially versatile, and scalable for the mass production of SACs.

