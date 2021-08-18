My words and how they ground me

When Ari Aster’s second feature Midsommar hit the theaters in July 2019, it was the talk of the town (or at least the talk of social media). Being the summer’s biggest horror blockbuster, essentially everyone I knew was flocking to the theaters to see the folk-themed feature. As a self-identified horror lover and an embarrassed-to-admit crowd follower, I, of course, had to watch the film as soon as possible. I had excitedly bought my tickets to see the film opening night and after finally experiencing it... I didn’t care about the movie nearly as much as I expected to. I swear, it wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy it! I did! How could I not? It was a flower-filled horror movie starring Florence Pugh. That’s my cup of tea. I just didn’t care about it. The film gave me enjoyment while I watched it, sure, but when it was over it never crossed my mind again.