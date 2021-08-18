Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Constables Arrest Four Teens

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour teens were arrested by Constable John Beadle when he went to serve a Writ of Possession at a residence on Connally Street. A search of the persons and the residence turned up cocaine, marijuana, and vape pens. Those taken into custody were identified as 17-year-old Jesus Leobardao Gonzalez, 17-year-old David Alexander McCulloch, 18-year-old Preslie Paige Lappin and 19-year-old Micah Ann Mothershed. Constable Norman Colyer assisted in the arrests.

