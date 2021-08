WEST AKRON — Gloria is a truly special girl. This 3-year-old was taken from a domestic violence situation that made her so nervous she chewed her feet, but she has stopped that since her rescue. She also has gained weight after starving in her last home, and she is now 50 pounds. She recently had a torn anterior cruciate ligament repaired. Gloria is now looking for a quiet, comfy home with a happy family. Gloria is sweet to those who are sweet to her, but children make her nervous. Also, she has never learned how to play with other pets, so a home without other animals is preferred. To enquire about Gloria, contact Tanya Jonda at marketingdirector@oneofakindpets.com. For more about animal adoption, visit www.oneofakindpets.com.