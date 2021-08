We’re only 19 days away from the start of the Panthers’ 2021 season, but we currently don’t have a player wearing No. 19 on the roster. Normally today’s countdown piece would be about a legendary player or someone who has signed with the Panthers recently, because that’s the way we’ve always worked around the blank numbers on the countdown. Today’s piece was originally scheduled to feature offensive lineman Marquel Harrell, but the Panthers cut him yesterday, leaving me without anyone to write about on such short notice.