Cranston, RI

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

cranstononline.com
 7 days ago

Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 1500 Elmwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02910 to satisfy a lien on September 9th at approx. 10:00 AM at www.storagetreasures.com: John Mcnamara.

cranstononline.com

Cranston, RI
Cranston, RI
