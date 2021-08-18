Cancel
Five takeaways from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Abdul El-Sayed
MetroTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm a sucker for the Olympics. A few weeks back, I wrote about how the Olympics would hold up a mirror, revealing the best and worst of ourselves. These 2020 Olympics certainly delivered. What we saw was a stunning portrait of our humanity, cast upon the canvas of those whose...

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 3

SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is what Michael Phelps said about Simone Biles

Few people can relate to the kind of pressure and attention Simone Biles is receiving this year. One of those people is Michael Phelps. Phelps swam in his first Olympics in 2000 at the age of 15. By 2008, he became the star of the Summer Games in Beijing, winning eight gold medals. The Olympics were built around him in 2012 and 2016 as he was the biggest star of those Olympiads.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
Mental HealthAceShowbiz

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast is currently resting at home following her withdrawal from the gymnastics team final at Tokyo Olympics as she's suffering from the 'twisties.'. AceShowbiz - Wishing Simone Biles a speedy recovery. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast shared with fans that she's recovering from a painful dog bite. Taking to Instagram Story, Simone revealed that she suffered an injury on her finger.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Post-Olympics Hairstyle Has Summer Written All Over It

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle — waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends — via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Paralympic Swimmer Jessica Long Prioritized Her Mental Health In a Whole New Way Ahead of the Tokyo Games

The 2020 Paralympic Games set to start in Tokyo this week, and American swimmer Jessica Long can hardly contain her excitement. Following a "tough" outing at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 — at the time, she had been struggling with an eating disorder as well as shoulder injuries — Long is now feeling "really good" both physically and emotionally. And that's thanks, in part, to prioritizing her wellbeing in a whole new way.
Video Gamestheberkshireedge.com

Shannon Meisberger, a track star with local roots, talks sports and social media

During the past decade, the emergence of social media has given athletes the ability to connect with fans directly. As a result, today’s athletes now have a platform to cultivate their image and even market themselves as a brand. But along with the power of access brought on by social media, athletes may find themselves consumed by a constant pressure to live up to images projected by their competition and teammates on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Colorado athletes bring home 9 medals from Tokyo Olympics

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado doesn’t just produce lots of competitors for the Olympics. It produces winners. The games have wrapped up, and once again, the U.S. led the rest of the world. The U.S. won 113 medals in total, including 39 gold — both the highest medal count in the Olympics and the highest gold medal count.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Top Under-the-Radar Women’s Performances from the Tokyo Olympics

The Top Under-the-Radar Women’s Performances from the Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics swimming competition produced many stars, some old and some new, some expected and some surprising. On the women’s side, you think of Emma McKeon’s seven-medal performance, Ariarne Titmus‘ sensational victory over Katie Ledecky in the 400 freestyle, Ledecky winning the inaugural gold medal in the 1500 free and capturing her third straight title in the 800 free, Yui Ohashi becoming Japan’s star of the swimming portion of the Games with her two IM wins, Kaylee McKeown affirming her status as the world’s premier female backstroker and Tatjana Schoenmaker’s emergence that culminated with a world record in the women’s 200 breaststroke.

