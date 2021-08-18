Cancel
Gamedec Is Set To Be Released On September 16th

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnshar Studios announced today that Gamedec now has an official release date as it will drop on September 16th for PC. The game has been in the public eye for nearly two years as the team has been promoting it mostly through the pandemic. Last month they revealed the game will be coming out worldwide at the same time as we were waiting to see when it would drop. You can read more about it below as we'll see the game in a few weeks.

