Gamedec Is Set To Be Released On September 16th

Developed by the two-person studio Coreffect Interactive, the strategy game Deflection is set to release with native Linux support on September 14. It's not exactly chess, although it does take some basic elements from it with gameplay inspired by both the classic Laser Chess and Khet. You face off against another player one on one, with you each trying to destroy the enemy's king with your laser. Through the game you will move and rotate mirrors to bounce it around, use portals to move it across the board and more. Deflection looks like it will make your mind spin a little and quite a nice looking board-game styled strategy game. You'll be able to fight against others online, fight the AI and create levels with the built in editor too.