When I walked into the new Twisted Burger Diner just off Miller Road in Flint, anticipation had my taste buds watering. A new twist on an old favorite, can’t wait to try it!. Pretty much everything on the menu is twisted. It was a pleasant surprise to find burgers served on spiraled pretzel buns. I love most anything pretzel. But, if you are not a pretzel person don’t stop reading. They serve their old-fashioned burgers on conventional buns as well.