Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for transportation of RNG/CNG
Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites has signed a commercial service agreement with a North American Type-4 (renewable) natural gas (RNG/CNG) transportation module OEM. The agreement covers Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) requalification of their RNG/CNG modules. MAE enables the requalification of Type-4 cylinders without removal from the module, resulting in reduced downtime and operator overhead. The commercial service agreement has a potential value of USD 2 million (approx. NOK 17 million).
