Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for transportation of RNG/CNG

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites has signed a commercial service agreement with a North American Type-4 (renewable) natural gas (RNG/CNG) transportation module OEM. The agreement covers Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) requalification of their RNG/CNG modules. MAE enables the requalification of Type-4 cylinders without removal from the module, resulting in reduced downtime and operator overhead. The commercial service agreement has a potential value of USD 2 million (approx. NOK 17 million).

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cng#Rng#Service Agreement#Rng Cng#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#North American#Oem#Modal Acoustic Emission#Mae#Hexagon Digital Wave#Svp Communications#Hexagon Composites Asa#Ultrasonic Examination#Private#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

NV5 Global (NVEE) Acquires Sage Renewable Energy Consulting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Sage Renewable Energy Consulting, Inc. (Sage), a leader in comprehensive sustainable energy planning and project management services. Sage operates nationwide and expands NV5's growing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) service portfolio. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

Factors that Determine the Pricing of Digital Sign Word Document Services

The days when people had to wait and travel distances to obtain another person’s signatures are now gone. Thanks to the tech-savvy masterminds who came up with the idea of digital signing. Such software has indeed smoothed and sped up the working process. Not just individuals for personal use, but even international firms use such a remarkable technique for official purposes. The increasing demand for virtual documentation services has led to a wondrous hike in the number of providers.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Australia’s Gilmour Space and Germany’s Exolaunch Sign Agreements for Small Satellite Launch and In-Space Transportation Services

The companies consolidate efforts to provide end-to-end launch solutions from Australia. QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / BERLIN, GERMANY, August 24, 2021 (Exolaunch/Gilmour Space Technologies PR) – Gilmour Space Technologies, a premier Australian rocket company pioneering new and innovative hybrid propulsion technologies for launching small satellites, and Exolaunch, a Berlin-based leader in rideshare launch and deployment services for small satellites, today announced a series of agreements for small satellite launch, deployment and in-space transportation services. The companies join forces to provide tailored launch, precise deployment and in-space transportation services to the small satellite operators using Eris, a hybrid launch vehicle, developed by Gilmour.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

SalMar delivers satisfactory for the second quarter and positions itself for further growth along the entire value chain

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Solid craftsmanship and good biological performance gave strong results in both farming in Fish Farming Central Norway and Northern Norway in the quarter. Negative contribution from fixed-price contracts and higher costs relating...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Arcadis extends three-year preferred supplier contract with AkzoNobel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, August 26, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it has renewed its three-year contract for global environmental and resiliency solutions with AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company which produces paints and performance coatings.
Personal Financeinsurancebusinessmag.com

Redefining great service in commercial insurance

In the unique B2B2B framework of commercial insurance, “good” customer service can be a challenge but “great” customer service has become a luxury. Ensuring that needs are met, especially in the context of the global pandemic, requires thoughtful coordination before, during, and after a purchase. Sadly, commercial insurance is falling...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Call for Entries Issued for 9th Annual Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the 9th Annual 2022 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence. We have expanded the sales and customer service awards program to also include marketing, business development, and operations.
Businessdsnews.com

LRES, Keystone Sign Acquisition Agreement

LRES Corporation, a diversified REO/asset management and valuations company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based Keystone Asset Management. The deal is expected to be completed September 1, and the joined companies will operate under the LRES Corporation name. "Keystone has been a well-known and respected player in the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

ADNOC signs $1bn in framework agreements

The Emirati company signed the agreements with eight mostly upstream services companies. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced August 23 it had signed framework agreements valued at $1bn and covering its entire value chain. Five-year agreements signed with eight mostly upstream services companies, such as McDermott International and...
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

flyadeal signs a long-term Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement with Airbus

Flyadeal, the low-cost Jeddah-based airline owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines, signed a long-term Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement to support its A320 fleet. The agreement includes the 1,000th aircraft supported by Airbus Flight Hour Services. The carrier will benefit from integrated material services including spare pool access, on-site-stock at the main base and components engineering and repairs. Through the FHS contract, Airbus will guarantee spare parts availability, contributing to securing aircraft technical performance.
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Boeing unveils ‘most advanced’ fighter jets ever

Boeing unveiled the newest iteration of its F-15 fighter airplanes Wednesday, describing the model as the “most advanced version of the jet ever manufactured” with more speed and range than any other fighter plane in the world. The airplane manufacturer developed the new planes – dubbed the F-15QA – in...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Volta Industries, Inc.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its shareholders voted ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS For: Aug 24 Filed by: Marrone Pamela G

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Scopus BioPharma Inc. For: Aug 23 Filed by: Greenspan Ira Scott

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy