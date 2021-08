It’s a grim picture. And sugar-coating it won’t help. The sixth assessment report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis” — confirms what the previous reports have told us, but with more precise data and more certainty: If we don’t take immediate steps, our planet will be irrevocably changed in ways that will cause great suffering. The implications for how we live, how we conduct business — for every aspect of our lives, actually — cannot be overstated. The U.N. called the report “a code red for humanity.”