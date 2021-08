Chainsaw Man is looking to take over the world, with the manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto becoming one of the biggest manga to be released by Shonen Jump in recent memory and a new anime adaptation set to arrive from Studio MAPPA. With the first trailer giving us a sense of what the animated adventures of Denji, Pochita, and the other devil hunters will look like, it seems that Shonen Jump is seeking to capitalize on the groundswell revolving around the bloody series as it stands with a new digital sale that gives fans the opportunity to dive into the insanity.