Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Forever Free: A True Story of Hope in the Fight for Child Literacy

kclibrary.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlarmed by the racial and socioeconomic barriers inherent in education and the profound impact on Black children and communities of color, Tracy Swinton Bailey sought a little more than a decade ago to do something about it. The former English instructor founded Freedom Readers in her home state of South...

kclibrary.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A True Story#An Education#English#Freedom Readers#Youtube Com Kclibrary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom asked school too many questions on critical race theory. Now, a teacher's union is suing her for it.

The critical race theory has become a controversial topic in the United States in recent months, with conservatives and the right-wing doubling down on their claim that any study of racism in American, past, and present, will cause more division. A Mom from Rhode Island, Nicole Solas, is being sued for repeatedly asking questions on the curriculum at her kindergarten-aged daughter's school including whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism. A teacher's union has filed a suit to block compliance with her public information requests on various matters citing the requests include copies of teachers' emails, which the union argues is a violation of teacher's privacy, reported Yahoo News. The suit argues that Solas' public information requests, nearly 200 of them, were concerning materials that are not subject to Rhode Island's public records law.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Black parents say their children are being suspended for petty reasons that force them to take off from work and sometimes lose their jobs

When “Mike,” the father of a ninth grade student, got a call from his daughter’s school, the first thing he asked was: “How important is this?”. “They said, ‘Well, it’s important,’” Mike told me during an interview for my research. When Mike went to his daughter’s school to see what...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Fighting to Create a True Self

Being authentic has merits for people pleasers or those who feel they must put up a facade. Research posits that much of what makes up an individual's self is determined by genetics, conditioning, and environment. Creating self entails recognizing thought origins, practicing new behavior, and being aware of the proneness...
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

My Husband’s $1.5 Million Betrayal Isn’t the Only Scandal in the Family

When I left my parents’ middle-class nest in exchange for my husband’s much flashier 8-figure business-owning, jet-setting lifestyle, I knew I was in for a jarring awakening. I didn’t necessarily sign up for his $460k OnlyFans scandal or his secret multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio to hide his many mistresses, but perhaps that’s the price I pay. Expecting the eccentric should have been in the “trophy wife instruction manual”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy