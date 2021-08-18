Cancel
Teddy Atlas: "Fighting Manny Pacquiao Is No Day At The Beach."

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, NEVADA (August 17, 2021) – After four weeks of conditioning in the Philippines and six weeks of hard training at world-famous Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California, eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao concluded his training camp on Monday and drove to Las Vegas to begin his fight week festivities. This Saturday, he will challenge WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás in a battle that will headline a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

