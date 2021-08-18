Make mental health priority
Studies are confirming what we already knew about the toll on our collective mental wellbeing during the pandemic. An Ohio State University study of adolescent males showed worsened mental health between March and June 2020, including 32% reporting worsened mood, 33% increased anxiety, 25% increased thoughts of suicide, 25% reported use of substances and 75% reporting one mental or behavioral health symptom in the last 30 days (before June 2020.) Though that particular study focused on males, other studies have shown the pandemic having a negative impact on females as well. Mental health issues know no sex, race, age or social status.www.timesleaderonline.com
