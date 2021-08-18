ICYMI: We lost the war in Afghanistan, Detroit population drops, Tesla tech investigated, and more

The war in Afghanistan is over, and we lost. America’s longest war ended Sunday when the Taliban reclaimed the capital of Kabul, a defeat that comes after nearly two decades of war at a cost of more than $2 trillion and tens of thousands of lives lost, including 2,448 U.S. service members. How did the Afghan army, which the U.S. spent $83 billion building, fall so quickly? Officials say the writing was on the wall after the Trump administration negotiated a withdrawal in 2020, a move that was reiterated by President Joe Biden ahead of a pledged full withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build,” Biden said. “It’s the right and the responsibility of Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country.” Imagine if the U.S. spent all that time and money nation-building … itself.