Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

ICYMI: We lost the war in Afghanistan, Detroit population drops, Tesla tech investigated, and more

By MT Staff
MetroTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe war in Afghanistan is over, and we lost. America’s longest war ended Sunday when the Taliban reclaimed the capital of Kabul, a defeat that comes after nearly two decades of war at a cost of more than $2 trillion and tens of thousands of lives lost, including 2,448 U.S. service members. How did the Afghan army, which the U.S. spent $83 billion building, fall so quickly? Officials say the writing was on the wall after the Trump administration negotiated a withdrawal in 2020, a move that was reiterated by President Joe Biden ahead of a pledged full withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build,” Biden said. “It’s the right and the responsibility of Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country.” Imagine if the U.S. spent all that time and money nation-building … itself.

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icymi#Taliban#Census#Dte Energy#Italians#Idib#Chromatics#Detroit Metro Times#Google News#Apple News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan groups prepare for refugees from Afghanistan

As the U.S. continues to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan, local resettlement agencies are preparing for refugees to arrive in Michigan. Officials with two Michigan-based groups that help refugees, Samaritas and Bethany Christian Services, told the Free Press on Friday that they are expecting refugees to arrive, but that they do not know how many or when.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban.

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday for leaving 15,000 Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of the country. McConnell attacked Biden’s departure strategy during an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” saying it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy