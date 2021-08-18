Cancel
Putnam County, OH

Putnam County common pleas

Crescent-News
 7 days ago

Celso Ramirez, 21, Continental, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 120 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for 104 days served in jail while his case was pending and complete recommended counseling and treatment programs.

